Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 435,700 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the January 30th total of 372,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, VP Nancy E. Austin sold 3,540 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $72,747.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTRX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Matrix Service by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 80,592 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Matrix Service by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Matrix Service by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 15,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Matrix Service by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Matrix Service by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 99,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 39,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTRX opened at $12.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $377.35 million, a PE ratio of -643.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.16. Matrix Service has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $24.36.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $318.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.61 million. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. Matrix Service’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTRX. TheStreet lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

