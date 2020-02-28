Maverick Chain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,328.00 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar. Maverick Chain has a market capitalization of $331,591.00 and approximately $2,328.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maverick Chain token can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.10 or 0.02462922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00217994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00046437 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00128631 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net.

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

