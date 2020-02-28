Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,069 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,565 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $64,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,883.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,473,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,839,895. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,986.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,834.04. The company has a market capitalization of $937.75 billion, a PE ratio of 81.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,586.57 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

