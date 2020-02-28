Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.29.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MAXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Maxar Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Maxar Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Maxar Technologies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.09. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 180.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

