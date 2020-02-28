Megacoin (MEC) Market Capitalization Tops $50,311.00

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 28th. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $50,311.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.27 or 0.00692345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007744 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 838% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,529,025 coins. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

