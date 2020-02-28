Melon 24 Hour Volume Hits $65,414.00 (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One Melon token can now be purchased for about $4.33 or 0.00049564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Radar Relay, Kraken and Liqui. Over the last seven days, Melon has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. Melon has a total market cap of $5.41 million and $65,414.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Melon Profile

Melon was first traded on February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Melon is melonport.com.

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay, Kraken, Bittrex, Liqui and Bitsane. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

