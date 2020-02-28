Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $22.74 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,426 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 6.3% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.33.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $4.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.91. The company had a trading volume of 76,149,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,488,692. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.50 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,168.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.