Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42,143 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Mercury General worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of Mercury General stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.98. 16,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,858. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average of $50.98. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.98 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.63 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 96.92%.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.