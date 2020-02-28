Mercury (MER) Price Up 72.5% This Week

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 28th. One Mercury token can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex. During the last week, Mercury has traded up 72.5% against the U.S. dollar. Mercury has a total market cap of $903,727.00 and approximately $61,911.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.80 or 0.02530380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00216131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00046344 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00128518 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury’s genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mercury’s official website is www.darcr.us.

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

