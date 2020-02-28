Meridian Bioscience Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,837 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,701% compared to the typical volume of 102 call options.

NASDAQ:VIVO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.18. 63,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,906. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.39. Meridian Bioscience has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $17.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.94 million, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.71 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 9.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Mcilwraith acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $36,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,184.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Kenny purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $79,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,759.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 513,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 172,857 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 79,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 424.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 114,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 301.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 150,600 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VIVO shares. BidaskClub downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meridian Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.