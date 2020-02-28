Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Merit Medical Systems reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $257.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMSI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from to in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1,878.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 20,825.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 803.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 6,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.13. 10,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 400.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $63.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

