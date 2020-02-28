MESG Achieves Market Capitalization of $582,862.00 (MESG)

MESG (CURRENCY:MESG) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. MESG has a market capitalization of $582,862.00 and approximately $493,492.00 worth of MESG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MESG has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MESG token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and DigiFinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.08 or 0.02486167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00218672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00048432 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00130009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MESG

MESG’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,219,785 tokens. MESG’s official Twitter account is @mesgfoundation. The official website for MESG is mesg.com. The Reddit community for MESG is /r/mesg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MESG’s official message board is medium.com/mesg.

Buying and Selling MESG

MESG can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MESG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MESG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MESG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

