Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th.

Meta Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Meta Financial Group has a payout ratio of 5.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Meta Financial Group to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.85. 360,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,497. Meta Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.35 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director William David Tull sold 8,943 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $312,557.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $452,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,194 shares in the company, valued at $6,115,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,847 shares of company stock worth $959,489 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.