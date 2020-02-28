Metal (MTL) Trading 16.3% Lower Over Last Week

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One Metal token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00003336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Livecoin and IDEX. Metal has a total market cap of $18.95 million and $4.88 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metal has traded down 16.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.85 or 0.02514637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00219962 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00033129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00049086 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00131174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,883,821 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com.

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, OKEx, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Kyber Network, Upbit, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

