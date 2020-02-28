Metaverse ETP (ETP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $359,659.00

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $20.49 million and $359,659.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00003013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Bit-Z, QBTC and RightBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $231.82 or 0.02651951 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00087247 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011432 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,689,400 coins and its circulating supply is 77,689,295 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org.

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Bit-Z, RightBTC, Coinsuper, QBTC, HitBTC, CoinBene and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.