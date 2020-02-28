Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Stock Holdings Boosted by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Metlife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Metlife by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $42.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,640,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,110,884. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $41.41 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.68.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Metlife’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

In other Metlife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Metlife from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.45.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

