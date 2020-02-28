Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) Stock Holdings Increased by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Bank accounts for 1.7% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.87% of Metropolitan Bank worth $7,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 271.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $114,091.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Guarino sold 654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total transaction of $31,463.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,906 shares of company stock worth $243,048 over the last ninety days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.75. The stock had a trading volume of 27,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,097. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.92. The company has a market capitalization of $375.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $51.09.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.49 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 10.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

