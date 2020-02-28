Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Short Interest Up 10.9% in February

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the January 30th total of 18,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of MXC opened at $3.41 on Friday. Mexco Energy has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $6.68.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns interests in and operates 3 producing wells; and owns partial interests in approximately 6,000 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota.

