Michael Gerard Mcallister Purchases 3,400 Shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Stock

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) President Michael Gerard Mcallister purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $39,270.00.

Michael Gerard Mcallister also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 25th, Michael Gerard Mcallister purchased 2,600 shares of Ovintiv stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $33,592.00.

Shares of OVV traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 10,783,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,309,320. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $38.50.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 3.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.55%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OVV. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen began coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

