Michael Jeppesen Sells 45,493 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $1,257,881.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,331.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE WWW traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.29. 1,035,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,280. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $607.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, November 4th. Argus upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Wolverine World Wide from to in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 224.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 424,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 293,747 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,631,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 23.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 32,257 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 45,456.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 14,546 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 684,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,076,000 after buying an additional 368,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

