Michael Morrissey Sells 25,000 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $472,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Morrissey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $543,750.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $502,750.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $446,750.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $485,250.00.

On Thursday, January 16th, Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $471,250.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $437,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $18.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,421,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,425. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average of $18.27. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.93.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Exelixis had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $240.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,953,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,061,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,912,000 after acquiring an additional 611,170 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 7,636,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541,719 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 328.6% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,398,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,497,000 after acquiring an additional 373,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exelixis from to in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.09.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

