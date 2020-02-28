Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 147.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,370,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,831,377,000 after purchasing an additional 717,819 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 121,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 23.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 22,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 84.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 19.9% in the third quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,160,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,800 shares of company stock worth $2,744,300. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.56. 40,109,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,578,266. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.05.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Micron Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

