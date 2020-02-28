Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Gladstone Capital Management LLP

Gladstone Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 635,186 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,980 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 12.5% of Gladstone Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gladstone Capital Management LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $100,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $158.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.54. The firm has a market cap of $1,261.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $106.87 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

