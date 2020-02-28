Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LLC

Sepio Capital LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,135 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.7% of Sepio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,783,473 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $754,355,000 after buying an additional 1,069,051 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $885,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,486,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 87,683 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,828,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.09. The stock had a trading volume of 65,158,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,266,240. The firm has a market cap of $1,197.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $106.87 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.54.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

