Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,383 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,632 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.4% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Microsoft by 28.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 127,920 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 28,650 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.7% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 24,660 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,556,287 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,884,731,000 after acquiring an additional 275,399 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 48,402 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 71,635 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. Nomura upped their target price on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.75. 68,653,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,266,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $106.87 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.54. The firm has a market cap of $1,199.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.