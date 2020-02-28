Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Boosted by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,890 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TRB Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. TRB Advisors LP now owns 250,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,426,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,939,000. Gladstone Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 635,186 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $100,169,000 after acquiring an additional 154,980 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176,604 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,783,473 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $754,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,051 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.75. 68,653,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,266,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,199.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $106.87 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.18 and a 200 day moving average of $151.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.