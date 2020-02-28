Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Increased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,604 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.1% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1,116.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 523 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

MSFT traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.09. The stock had a trading volume of 65,158,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,266,240. The firm has a market cap of $1,197.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $106.87 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.54.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

