Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives Hold Rating from Citigroup

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $174.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock opened at $158.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,294.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.18 and its 200-day moving average is $151.54. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $106.87 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,781,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,769,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,292 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Microsoft by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,080,413 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,266,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,581 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,532,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,707,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.