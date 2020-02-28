Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Microsoft from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $158.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $1,294.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.54. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $106.87 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

