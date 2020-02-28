Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $200.00 price target on the software giant’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MSFT. Nomura lifted their target price on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

MSFT opened at $158.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.54. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $106.87 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,294.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,191,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,793,000. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,555,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

