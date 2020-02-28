Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

MPB stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.93. 751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,132. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $29.88. The stock has a market cap of $197.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average is $25.86.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Soto Matthew G. De bought 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.49 per share, for a total transaction of $56,302.51. Also, Director Soto Matthew G. De bought 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.25 per share, with a total value of $26,699.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,549 shares of company stock valued at $184,170. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.92% of the company’s stock.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

