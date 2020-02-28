MidasProtocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $800,264.00 (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One MidasProtocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. MidasProtocol has a market capitalization of $800,264.00 and $38,487.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MidasProtocol has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MidasProtocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $213.53 or 0.02494031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00218008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00046250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00129168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MidasProtocol Token Profile

MidasProtocol’s total supply is 499,999,988 tokens and its circulating supply is 352,749,988 tokens. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol. The official website for MidasProtocol is midasprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling MidasProtocol

MidasProtocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MidasProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MidasProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MidasProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MidasProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.