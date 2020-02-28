Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Issues Earnings Results

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $32.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.65 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 24.23%.

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.47. The company had a trading volume of 162,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,615. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $69.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.256 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 52.04%.

In other news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Middlesex Water in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Middlesex Water in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Middlesex Water presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

