MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to announce $46.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.24 million to $46.80 million. MidWestOne Financial Group reported sales of $31.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year sales of $189.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $187.27 million to $191.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $195.71 million, with estimates ranging from $192.74 million to $199.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MidWestOne Financial Group.

MOFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $29.93 on Friday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.82%.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Douglas H. Greeff purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.92 per share, for a total transaction of $47,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,924.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Hartig purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 295,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after acquiring an additional 32,621 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 235,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after buying an additional 21,682 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 119,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 64,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

