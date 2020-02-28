Mirai (MRI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2,091.00

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Mirai has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirai has a market capitalization of $2,091.00 and $392.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirai coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirai alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00349274 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009762 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00024363 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000208 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000990 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Mirai Coin Profile

Mirai (MRI) is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai. The official website for Mirai is www.mirai.rocks.

Mirai Coin Trading

Mirai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.