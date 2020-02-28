Mizuho Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Mizuho in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $91.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVCR. BidaskClub cut Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.14.

NVCR opened at $77.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.48 and a beta of 2.38. Novocure has a 1 year low of $41.51 and a 1 year high of $98.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.74.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novocure will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 133,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $12,708,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 509,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,399,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles G. Phillips III sold 6,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $541,435.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,961.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,874 shares of company stock valued at $16,704,572 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novocure during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novocure during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novocure during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novocure during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Novocure by 595.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 62.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

