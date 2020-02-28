MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Short Interest Update

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the January 30th total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 428,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Benchmark upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.44.

Shares of MKSI opened at $97.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.57. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $70.47 and a 52-week high of $122.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 1.47.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $42,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

