Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from to in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.76. Moderna has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

