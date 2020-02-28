Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) COO Sells $739,291.75 in Stock

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) COO Elizabeth Crain sold 22,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $739,291.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Elizabeth Crain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Elizabeth Crain sold 14,734 shares of Moelis & Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $541,032.48.

NYSE:MC traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,371,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,404. Moelis & Co has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $45.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average of $33.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The company had revenue of $223.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Co will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Co’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 104.08%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Moelis & Co by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Co by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Co by 1,129.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Moelis & Co by 321.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

