Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,485 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 141.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 49.9% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TAP shares. Barclays lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

NYSE TAP traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $49.12. 146,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,347. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $64.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.23.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.22%.

Molson Coors Brewing Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

