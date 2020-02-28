MonaCoin Price Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00018759 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Upbit. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $107.40 million and $13.57 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,713.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.60 or 0.02635899 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.68 or 0.03612580 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.41 or 0.00693508 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00786177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010912 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00085902 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00029331 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00586065 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbank, Zaif, Livecoin, Upbit, QBTC, Bittrex, Fisco, CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

