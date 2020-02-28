Mondi (LON:MNDI) Raised to Outperform at BNP Paribas

Mondi (LON:MNDI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,800 ($23.68). BNP Paribas’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.74% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mondi from GBX 1,910 ($25.12) to GBX 2,025 ($26.64) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mondi from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,730 ($22.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Mondi from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,870 ($24.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,863.33 ($24.51).

Shares of MNDI opened at GBX 1,548 ($20.36) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Mondi has a one year low of GBX 1,484 ($19.52) and a one year high of £1,702.50 ($2,239.54). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,638.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,635.10.

About Mondi

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

