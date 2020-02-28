Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Moneysupermarket.Com Group to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.46) price objective (down previously from GBX 570 ($7.50)) on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.46) price objective (down previously from GBX 430 ($5.66)) on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Shore Capital upgraded Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 360.63 ($4.74).

Shares of LON MONY opened at GBX 299.70 ($3.94) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 330.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 346.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 1-year low of GBX 305 ($4.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 419.80 ($5.52). The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93.

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 18.20 ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 18.20 ($0.24). Equities research analysts anticipate that Moneysupermarket.Com Group will post 1837.0506963 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moneysupermarket.Com Group news, insider Robin Freestone acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £134,400 ($176,795.58).

Moneysupermarket.Com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

