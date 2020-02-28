Monolith Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 28th. In the last week, Monolith has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Monolith has a market capitalization of $6.96 million and approximately $288.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Ethfinex, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monolith Token Profile

TKN is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith's total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens.

The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith. Monolith's official website is monolith.xyz.

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

