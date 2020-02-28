Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,652 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.98, for a total value of $827,962.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 365,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,084,794.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 10,422 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.39, for a total transaction of $1,880,024.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 271,628 shares in the company, valued at $48,998,974.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 339,690 shares of company stock worth $60,640,964. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,521. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 66.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.84 and a fifty-two week high of $193.10.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.24%.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.38.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

