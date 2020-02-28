Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at UBS Group

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.12.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $63.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.99. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $70.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $2,664,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 2,731.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,060,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,681 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,582,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,315 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 2,108.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,166,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,501 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,452,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,739,000. Institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

