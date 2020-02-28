Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,959 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $19,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,567,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,559,273,000 after acquiring an additional 144,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,587,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,326,411,000 after acquiring an additional 95,131 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,521,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,590,000 after acquiring an additional 393,988 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,791,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,851,000 after acquiring an additional 149,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1,070.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,878,000 after acquiring an additional 740,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $9.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.44. The company had a trading volume of 18,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,143. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.78 and a twelve month high of $287.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

MCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $294.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.36.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 5,180 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $1,351,876.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,164.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,076.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,683,312.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,082 shares of company stock valued at $6,356,333. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

