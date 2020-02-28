Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Position Cut by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,614 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises 2.0% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $12,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,798,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,107 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 650,262.3% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,590,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 3,589,448 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,769,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,075,000 after buying an additional 1,542,397 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,656,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,266,000 after purchasing an additional 571,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 36.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,115,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,347,000 after purchasing an additional 563,750 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.77.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,978,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,451,349. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.83. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.