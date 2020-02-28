Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 402.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,388 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Msci were worth $8,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Msci by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Msci in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Msci in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Msci by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Msci by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Msci in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Msci to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.50.

Shares of MSCI traded down $13.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $284.00. 5,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,610. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $291.93 and a 200-day moving average of $253.02. Msci Inc has a one year low of $179.45 and a one year high of $335.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a negative return on equity of 285.06% and a net margin of 36.18%. The firm had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total transaction of $743,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 300,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,508,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

