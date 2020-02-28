M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock Position Raised by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,225,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,804,000 after purchasing an additional 122,107 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 749,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,023 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,079,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 517,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.64.

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.38. 1,945,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,110. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.03. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $136.38 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

